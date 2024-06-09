CastleKnight Management LP Has $899,000 Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Manchester United by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MANU traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 675,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,659. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

