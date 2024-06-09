CastleKnight Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $788.78 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,232.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.