CastleKnight Management LP Cuts Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,485 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Emerald were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 508.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 912,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 99.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 362.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerald by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE EEX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,876. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

