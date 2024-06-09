CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,800 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Olin by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $3,350,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

OLN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 841,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

