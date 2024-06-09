CastleKnight Management LP Acquires New Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,616,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 125,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $992,919. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 485,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

