Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 930,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,366,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.50% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $836,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,034,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 44,844,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,857,781. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

