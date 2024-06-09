Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Equinix by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,456,000 after buying an additional 108,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after buying an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded down $9.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $753.39. 378,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,384. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.