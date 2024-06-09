Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.7 %

CGC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

