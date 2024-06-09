Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $11,328,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,736,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

CM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 825,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

