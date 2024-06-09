Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

