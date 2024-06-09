Caffyns plc (CFYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caffyns Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of LON CFYN opened at GBX 450 ($5.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 489.99. Caffyns has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.05).

Insider Activity at Caffyns

In other news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £5,364.73 ($6,873.45). 64.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

