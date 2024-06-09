CAE (NYSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

