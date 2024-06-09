Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 2.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Builders FirstSource worth $153,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

