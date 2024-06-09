Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.13.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $146.28 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.