Brokers Offer Predictions for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $12.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $12.94 per share.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TOL opened at $117.09 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

