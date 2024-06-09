Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $172.07

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.21.
Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
