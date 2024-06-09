Brokerages Set NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target at $41.20

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBT Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.