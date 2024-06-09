Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Sells $687,862.38 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

