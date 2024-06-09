BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Purchased by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 5.10% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $40,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 168.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 360,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $829.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.46.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

