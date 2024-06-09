BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 21.52% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $20,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTWO. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,883. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.