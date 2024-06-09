BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $55.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 223.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

