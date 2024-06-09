Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,784.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,995 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. 3,200,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.27. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

