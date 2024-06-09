Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Argus boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

