BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101,717.28

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $8.65 million and $101,717.28 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000820 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,419,924 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.