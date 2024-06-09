BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.26 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,247.80 or 0.99982801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012422 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00096128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,108,409,613 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998301 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.