Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.'s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.43. 958,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.36. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Biogen's revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

