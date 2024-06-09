Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 0.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,652,000 after buying an additional 290,781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 396,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

