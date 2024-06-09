Bayview Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 12th (NASDAQ:BAYAU)

Bayview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 12th. Bayview Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Bayview Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAYAU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Bayview Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAYAU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,061,000.

