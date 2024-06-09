Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $171,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

