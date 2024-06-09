Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.55% of Parke Bancorp worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 430.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 4,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $75,285.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,870.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKBK remained flat at $15.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,749. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $20.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

