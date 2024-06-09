Basso Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 92,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.