Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,928,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

