Bank of America Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $80.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.92.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.