Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.99) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 142 ($1.82) on Thursday. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.20. The company has a market capitalization of £816.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,577.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

