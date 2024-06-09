Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.99) price target on the stock.
Bakkavor Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 142 ($1.82) on Thursday. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.20. The company has a market capitalization of £816.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,577.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61.
About Bakkavor Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkavor Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.