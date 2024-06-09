Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.08.

AXSM opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,716.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

