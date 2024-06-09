Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 102,704 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 416,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,174. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.