AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $80.02. 2,213,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

