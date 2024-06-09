Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 3.2% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,565,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 581,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,945. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

