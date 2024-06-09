Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,412 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,331,000.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 871,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,004. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

