ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $24.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,028.42. 936,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,273. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $939.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.