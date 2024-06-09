ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $35.58 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $35.58 million and $1.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,646.74 or 0.99994635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00095837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05075858 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,973,693.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

