Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target to $6.25

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOS

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATOS stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atossa Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.