Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.79. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,327 shares of company stock worth $4,318,649 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1,183.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 506,872 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 185.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $9,384,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.