Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.