Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

