Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.