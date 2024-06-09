Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $83.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,256,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

