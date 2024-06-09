Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $16.31

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of BANC opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

