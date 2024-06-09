Analysts Offer Predictions for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.96.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$261.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Insiders sold 158,115 shares of company stock worth $107,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

