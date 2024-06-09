Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.63. 297,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,330. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $442.79. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

